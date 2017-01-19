Facebook Live user captures attempted robbery on camera

One victim of a home invasion robbery Jan. 19 in Texarkana, Ark., was shot while trying to get away from his attackers.

Officers responding to a 911 call about gunshots in the 900 block of Jackson Street found the wounded person already had been taken by a family member to Wadley Regional Medical Center, authorities said. He is expected to survive.

Witnesses at the scene told police it all started when 4 to 5 people entered the victim's home in the 800 block of Grim Street and tried to rob everyone inside at gunpoint.

When one of the victims fled the residence, police said, he was pursued by someone in a dark vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima.

KSLA News 12 has confirmed that one of the other victims happened to be streaming live on Facebook at the time of the attempted robbery and, in doing so, might have captured key clues to the identity of the attackers. That video has since been taken off Facebook.

Authorities ask anyone with any information about the shooting and attempted robbery to call Texarkana, Ark., police at (903) 798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

