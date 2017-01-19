Toddler seriously wounded in pellet gun shooting expected to recover

A Shreveport toddler seriously injured after being shot by another child with a pellet gun is now expected to recover.

The 1-year-old was shot in the head early Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of Pickwick Place just east of Mansfield Road.

The toddler, who was rushed to Willis-Knighton South with wounds that were described life-threatening, has since stabilized and is expected to survive.

Both children were present at the home with adults at the time of the incident, according to SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines.

On Tuesday, police said no charges will be filed against the child who shot the toddler because a child under age 10 cannot be charged with a crime.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that the parents of the child with the pellet gun also will not face charges.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.