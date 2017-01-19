In Texarkana, TX coach crosses state line to take job at rival AR

If you can beat him, hire him.

That is what some are saying after Texarkana, Ark., School District hired the athletic director and head football coach from Texarkana, Texas, Independent School District.

Coach Barry Norton calling the Hogs, a city rival team he has competed against the past 18 years.

That's a scene many thought never would happen.

But he was introduced Jan. 18 as the new athletic director and head football coach for the Arkansas high school.

"If you look at what he has done for TISD, not only for athletics but academics, he is the whole picture," said Becky Kessler, superintendent of Texarkana, Ark., schools.

Norton said he was not looking for another coaching job. But after being approached by Arkansas representatives, he decided to retire from the Texas public school system and take the challenge of building a successful athletic program just across the state line.

"Our kids believed they were going to win every game every time they went on the field," Norton said of his Texas players. "They thought they were going to win, expected to win. That is what we brought to Texas High. And that's what we are going to bring to Arkansas High."

While it was all cheering in Arkansas, that was not the case across the state line.

"Well, the mood is a little bit sad," TISD spokeswoman Tina Veal-Gooch said.

"You always hate to see someone go. And the kids, the students loved Coach Norton. And they too are a little sad. They are beginning to understand the whole concept of the retirement system."

While at Texas High, Norton led his teams to a state championship and 10 district championships.

But working with kids was the most important accomplishment, he said, promising to continue that work in Arkansas.

"We are going to be guys that love our kids, push our kids and spend all the time we possibly can with our kids to make them the best they can be in everything they do," Norton said. "And I've found that if you do those things, it brings

successes."

Arkansas school administrators say Norton was selected over 47 other applicants to fill the position. He will be paid about $85,000 a year.

By the way, his first football game as head coach of Texarkana, Ark., High will be against now-rival Texarkana, Texas, High.

"I think this is going to bring a new feeling to the rivalry that we have," Veal-Gooch said.

