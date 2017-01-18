Grand jury indicts man over slaying of Shreveport teenager

There's enough evidence for a Shreveport man to go to trial in connection with the slaying of a teenager in November.

That's the decision rendered Jan. 18 by a Caddo grand jury.

The panel indicted 19-year-old Sirdetrick Lomone Samuels on a charge of second-degree murder.

He is accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Tremon Jackson after an argument just before 11 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 3000 block of Boss Avenue.

That's near Texas Avenue in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

Jackson was outside his house when he was shot several times. He ran a short distance then collapsed.

Some of his family members were attempting to drive him to a hospital when their vehicle broke down, police said.

A Shreveport Fire Department ambulance took the Fair Park High student the rest of the way to University Health, where he died.

Samuels remains in Caddo Correctional Center. His bond has been set at $500,000.

If convicted as charged, he faces life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or a reduced sentence.

