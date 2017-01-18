Bossier School Board expected to decide about artificial turf

Bossier School District is beginning to explore possibly switching the turf at 4 of the parish's high school football fields.

Bossier School District is beginning to explore possibly switching the turf at 4 of the parish's high school football fields.

Bossier School District is exploring the idea of using artificial turf for the football fields at Airline, Bossier, Haughton and Parkway high schools. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier School District is exploring the idea of using artificial turf for the football fields at Airline, Bossier, Haughton and Parkway high schools. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Bossier School Board's Building & Grounds/Planning & Development Committee gave the green light Jan. 18 to a proposal to put artificial turf at four high school football fields. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

The Bossier School Board is expected to decide Jan. 19 whether to switch the playing surface at four high school football fields to artificial turf.

A School Board committee gave the green light Jan. 18 to the proposal for Airline, Bossier, Haughton and Parkway high schools.

Two high schools are not included in the plan because of school size. Those are Plain Dealing and Benton high schools.

The cost to convert each field would be roughly $1 million. The money would come from the School Board's building fund.

The timing of the project is important because the goal is to have the fields completed by next football season.

That means bids could go out by the end of this week if the School Board gives its approval.

But not everyone is sold on the $5 million project.

Glen Bullard, a member of the board's Building & Grounds/Planning & Development Committee, argued during the panel's meeting Jan. 18 that the project was not included in the original bond issue voters approved in 2012.

"My constituents who are now calling me, they are very concerned. They're saying this isn't right. This is not what we voted for. We voted to enhance and improve our (academic) facilities."

Bullard continued, "I am not opposed to artificial turf on our fields, I'm opposed to doing it at this time."

"Yes we want to make sure we have strong academic facilities that meet the needs of all of our students, but we also have a need to make sure we meet the physical needs of our students as well," said Eric Newman, Bossier Parish Schools Representative for District 9.

What's next

The Bossier School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

