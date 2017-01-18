Boating accident survivor recalls how boyfriend died saving her

"He said, 'You know I love you. You don't ever forget that I love you and you hold onto that tree and you don't let go.We are gonna go home, but you can't let go'," Cassie Havard recalled. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"... He was gone, he was just gone."

Memories are all Cassie Havard has left of her boyfriend, 35-year-old Kevin Allen Phillips.

But the memory of their last night together is hard for her talk about.

"Every minute of the last 3 hours he was alive, he was worried about me. He was keeping me out of the water and getting me home."

The couple went fishing several times a month and couldn't wait to get out on Lake Bistineau the night of Jan. 9.

They usually fished in a jon boat but used a pirogue instead due to thick salvinia on the water, Havard recalled.

"But every time we paddled, it threw water in the boat. As we got out onto the water, the wind was blowing so hard the waves were throwing water into the boat. I said something about it, but he didn't think the boat would sink. You don't ever think that that would happen."

They began fishing about a half mile off the bank but quickly decided to turn back.

He was using the paddle to pull the anchor up but had trouble. Then the boat capsized and plunged both of them into the water.

"That water was so cold. You couldn't breathe. You couldn't think. You couldn't swim. You couldn't move."

Havard said Phillips put her on top of the upside-down boat and swam until they got to the closest tree before flipping the boat back over and putting her inside.

She said she begged him to get in the boat with her but it capsized again when he tried.

Havard suggested swimming about 20 feet to another tree that forked outside the water. She made it.

But Phillips told her he couldn't feel anything and couldn't swim.

"I noticed he wasn't moving right. He was really jerky, He couldn't talk anymore."

Knowing that duck hunters would be there at dawn, the two yelled to each between the trees while they awaited help.

"I told him I was scared; and he said he was scared, too.

"I asked him if we were going to make it home; and he didn't hesitate saying we were going to make it home.

"He said, 'You know I love you. You don't ever forget that I love you and you hold onto that tree and you don't let go.We are gonna go home, but you can't let go'."

Havard said he died a hero.

"He wanted me to hold on and I did. I held on until the duck hunters came."

Bossier sheriff's detectives are investigating the drowning.

The Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Department is investigating what caused the couple's boat to capsize.

A lake wind advisory was in effect for Bossier and Webster parishes at the time of the accident.

"Some of the atmospheric conditions were not ideal for nighttime fishing. ... They experienced something that made the boat capsize," Bossier sheriff's Capt. Courtez Bridges said Jan. 10.

MEMORIAL SET JAN. 20

A memorial service for Kevin Phillips will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at Rockett Funeral Home in Ringgold, his daughter said.

The Phillips family has been working to raise $3,500 through a GoFundMe account for help pay for his funeral. They have raised $2,000.

