Storage facility burglarized twice; ammo, electronics stolen

Authorities say someone cut the fence on the east side of Store Here Self Storage to gain access to the business in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton then cut the locks on 91 storage units there. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Burglars have hit a Haughton storage facility not once but twice within less than a month, taking gun ammunition and electronics.

Now Bossier sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to find out who did it.

Someone broke into Store Here Self Storage in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 80 early the morning of Dec. 10 and overnight Jan. 4.

The fence on the east side of the property was cut to gain access to the business; then the locks to 91 storage units were cut, sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

Items were stolen from at least two of those units. They included 5.56- .308- .22- and .40-caliber Smith & Wesson ammunition, a 70-inch Sharp television, a stereo receiver, computer monitors and a European skull mount.

Authorities ask anyone with any information about the burglaries to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

