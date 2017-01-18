Police arrest teen over shooting of pedestrian on Birch Drive - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police arrest teen over shooting of pedestrian on Birch Drive

Posted by KSLA Staff
ARRESTED: Avontae Guiden, 17, 1 count of attempted first-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department) ARRESTED: Avontae Guiden, 17, 1 count of attempted first-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Shreveport police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting after he turned himself in Jan. 18.

Avontae Guiden was booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. 

Tarickeous Savannah, 18, was shot twice in his upper body while walking with others along the 2800 block of Birch Drive about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Police say the gunfire reportedly came from a passing vehicle.

Savannah was rushed to University Health, where at last report he remained in critical condition. 

Guiden's bond was set at $250,000. 

