Police arrest teen over shooting of pedestrian on Birch Drive

Shreveport police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting after he turned himself in Jan. 18.

Avontae Guiden was booked into Shreveport City Jail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Tarickeous Savannah, 18, was shot twice in his upper body while walking with others along the 2800 block of Birch Drive about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the gunfire reportedly came from a passing vehicle.

Savannah was rushed to University Health, where at last report he remained in critical condition.

Guiden's bond was set at $250,000.

