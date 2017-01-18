Travel alert: Tractor-trailer wrecks, partially blocks LA 155 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Travel alert: Tractor-trailer wrecks, partially blocks LA 155

By Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
A wreck the afternoon of Jan. 18 has Louisiana Highway 155 partially blocked.

It involves a tractor-trailer rig carrying 40,000 pounds of paper, Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

The accident is on LA 155 between the Natchitoches Parish village of Ashland and the village of Saline in southeastern Bienville Parish.

