Travel alert: Tractor-trailer wrecks, partially blocks LA 155

A wreck the afternoon of Jan. 18 has Louisiana Highway 155 partially blocked.

It involves a tractor-trailer rig carrying 40,000 pounds of paper, Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

The accident is on LA 155 between the Natchitoches Parish village of Ashland and the village of Saline in southeastern Bienville Parish.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.