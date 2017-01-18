Woman escapes fire unhurt

A woman talks with Chief Skip Pinkston, of the Shreveport Fire Department, after fire damaged her home on Kimberly Lane late the morning of Jan. 18. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters arrived at a house fire late the morning of Jan. 18 to find the homeowner trying to get out of the building.

The elderly woman, who was in the living room, escaped unhurt with the help of Battalion Chief Lane Steadmon.

The fire, which was reported at 11:13 a.m., caused heavy smoke damage to the single-story brick house on Kimberly Drive.

That's about midway between Mansfield and Baird roads in southwest Shreveport.

Firefighters arrived at 11:19 a.m. and had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

They were able to confine the fire damage to the house's kitchen and attic.

The house had a working smoke detector.

