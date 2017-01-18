One of Marshall PD's most wanted fugitives arrested in Longview

A man on Marshall's "most wanted" list is now behind bars in Longview.

Police say 20-year-old Trekevien Jacquia Darnell Miller was taken into custody by Longview police on Monday, January 16.

Miller was wanted for a felony bond forfeiture warrant out of Gregg County. He was also wanted for questioning for his involvement in engaging in organized criminal activity in Marshall.

Police say Miller is a known gang member. He is being held in the Gregg County Jail.

Marshall police are still searching for Dontrell "Wookie" Anderson. He has an outstanding felony parole warrant. Police say he has fled the area to avoid being caught.

Anderson is believed to be hiding in Shreveport or the Dallas area.

Police want to question the two men regarding involvement in organized criminal activities.

Anyone with information is urged to call Marshall police at (903) 935-4575 or (903) 935-4540 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

