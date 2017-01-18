Police: Wheels stolen off vehicles 7 times in 2 months

Residents of Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood are on alert after waking up to find the tires and rims had been stolen off their vehicles.

Hunter Ferrell said he went outside to take his son to school and found his truck on blocks. (Source: KSLA News 12 photo courtesy of Hunter Ferrell)

Charles Benton says someone stole the wheels and tires off his daughter's SUV the morning of Jan. 17 in Shreveport's Shreve Island neighborhood. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The reality for some Shreveport families is awaking to find their vehicles on blocks.

Police say it's now happened seven times throughout the city over the past 2 months.

"I got up about 12:30, the light was on, everything was fine," Charles Benton said.

"I got up around 5:30, normal time. Noticed the light was off, came out and the truck was on blocks.”

Someone stole the wheels and tires off his daughter's SUV on Tuesday morning in the city's Shreve Island neighborhood.

“It’s just a travesty that people work hard all their lives to get things, and then you have people that just ride around looking to take it," Benton said.

The website abouthome.com offers the following tips to help prevent such thefts:

If you can, park your car in a garage. Thieves usually have a harder time getting your vehicle elevated in a garage without alerting anyone in the house.

Install a car alarm system that includes sensors that attach to the wheels. The alarm will be set off when the vehicle is jacked up, alerting you to what's happening.

When in public, park in an area with a lot of traffic and park in view of surveillance cameras.

Turn your wheels when parking. That makes them harder to remove because they get stuck in the wheel well.

Use wheel locks on each wheel, including your spare.

