Fitness Challenge Friday: TNT Body Camp round 2

This week Shayne tackled a challenge he failed last September at TNT Body Camp in Shreveport. Shayne was challenged to a complete the 1 hour full body circuit training class. This time Shayne brought KSLA News 12 Sports Reporter Rashad Johnson with him for support to push through the class. Both Rashad and Shayne made it through!
Now on to our food tips addressing how to tackle that belly fat we're trying to get rid of with our New Year's resolutions. Here are a few tips on how to reduce belly fat according to authoritynutrition.com:
For more information on TNT Body Camp visit their website or visit their Facebook page.
Do you have a challenge for Shayne? Send him a video of you doing your extreme workouts. Email it to Shayne at swright@ksla.com or send it to his Facebook page: Shayne Wright KSLA.
