Fitness Challenge Friday: TNT Body Camp round 2

This week Shayne tackled a challenge he failed last September at TNT Body Camp in Shreveport. Shayne was challenged to a complete the 1 hour full body circuit training class. This time Shayne brought KSLA News 12 Sports Reporter Rashad Johnson with him for support to push through the class. Both Rashad and Shayne made it through!

Now on to our food tips addressing how to tackle that belly fat we're trying to get rid of with our New Year's resolutions. Here are a few tips on how to reduce belly fat according to authoritynutrition.com:

Cut out those sugary drinks. The liver gets overloaded with fructose, and is forced to turn it all into fat.

Eat more protein. Protein reduces cravings by 60%, boost metabolism by 80-100 calories per day.

Cut the carbs. Stuides show low-carb diets lead to 2-3 times more weight loss than low-fat diets.

Eating more soluble fiber. 10 grams of soluble fiber per day was linked to a 3.7% reduction in the amount of fat in the abdominal cavity.

