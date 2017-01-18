Police seek to indentify men who robbed man at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are hoping to identify the two men they say robbed a man entering his house. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have released a surveillance image of one of 2 men they believed robbed a man at gunpoint.

It happened just after 9:40 p.m. on January 12 in the 5300 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Shreveport police say a man was walking to his home when two armed men robbed him.

There was a brief struggle between the gunmen and the victim, during which time, a shot was fired from a handgun possessed by one of the robbers, according to police.

After taking money from the man, the robbers reportedly drove off in a pickup truck.

Police say the victim was not seriously injured.

The robbers are described as being 6 to 6'2" tall and 5'8" to 5'9" tall. Both with medium builds. One of them was captured by surveillance video and detectives are hopeful that someone may recognize him.

Anyone with any information about the identity of one or both robbers is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.