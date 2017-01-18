11-year-old in custody in connection to armed ATM robbery

Shreveport police believe arrested an 11-year-old boy last week in connection with this armed robbery of a customer at a local ATM. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have an 11-year-old suspect in custody that they believed robbed a woman at gunpoint Saturday evening.

The juvenile turned himself into police just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Shreveport police released surveillance footage to local media outlets on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

He was charged with a single count of armed robbery.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on January 14 in the 4600 block of Hilry Huckaby Drive.

A woman was withdrawing money from the ATM when the robber came up from behind and put a gun in her face.

Shreveport police say the victim gave him the small amount money and the robber ran off.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The minor was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

