11-year-old in custody in connection to armed ATM robbery

She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that drew nationwide attention, is expected to return to her hometown of Columbia on Friday.More >>
Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that drew nationwide attention, is expected to return to her hometown of Columbia on Friday.More >>
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Friday.More >>
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Friday.More >>
Charleston County deputies will hold a news conference to provide an update on the case of a dog burned alive in Awendaw.More >>
Charleston County deputies will hold a news conference to provide an update on the case of a dog burned alive in Awendaw.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released dash cam video of a high-speed chase that ended with the death of a motorcyclist Wednesday night.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released dash cam video of a high-speed chase that ended with the death of a motorcyclist Wednesday night.More >>