Doyline mayor, facing abuse charge, is free on $50k bond

Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton says the case falls under Gwen's Law and, as a consequence, Gary Thomas Carter must face a judge before he can be released from jail.

ARRESTED: Gary Thomas Carter, 50, of the 600 block of Pilgrim Rest Road in Doyline, 1 count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation. (Source: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center)

Doyline mayor accused of abusing his wife

FREE ON BOND: Gary Thomas Carter, 50, of the 600 block of Pilgrim Rest Road in Doyline, 1 count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation, released Jan. 17 on $50,000 bond. (Source: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center)

The Webster Parish mayor who is accused of abusing his wife has bonded out of jail.

Doyline Mayor Gary Thomas Carter was being held in Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

The 50-year-old Doyline resident was booked into the lockup on 1 count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation at 5:32 a.m. Jan. 15, booking records show.

He was released on $50,000 bond at 6:46 p.m. Jan. 17.

Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton previously said the case, which is being investigated by his office, falls under Gwen's Law.

As a consequence, Carter had to face a judge before he could be released from jail.

Louisiana's public officials database says Carter, of the 600 block of Pilgrim Rest Road, began his term as the village's mayor Jan. 1, 2015. That term expires Dec. 31, 2018.

His Facebook page indicates he and his wife, Tammy, just celebrated their 31st anniversary.

Carter is due back in Webster District Court in Minden on Feb. 22.

