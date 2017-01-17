Warm, wet weather could awaken the mosquitoes

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regards to an animal abuse case.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy are recovering after being shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.More >>
The pastor of the Emanuel AME Church says he is outraged over a Congressional candidate's ad in which he says uses the Emanuel 9 for political gain.More >>
