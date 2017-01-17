Warm, wet weather could awaken the mosquitoes

Winter typically is the time of year when we get a break from mosquitoes.

But this year could be a little different.

The recent warm and wet weather could have them buzzing.

"It is because they aren't going to worry about dehydration, and temperatures are up," said Dr. Beverly Burden, an associate professor at LSU-Shreveport.

Just like us, mosquitoes need water to stay hydrated. And rain is a good water source.

Temperature-wise, as long as it is above 50 degrees, mosquitoes will not be affected.

So far, our average temperature this month is around 54 degrees.

"We haven't had a substantial freeze, so the [female] mosquitoes are going to be out there feeding on blood and the male [mosquitoes] on nectar," Burden said.

"This is good if you're a mosquito and bad if you are a person."

And do not expect our next Arctic blast to kill them. Mosquitoes can live through below-freezing temperatures.

"They actually have a type of anti-freeze in their blood," Burden said. "So even if it gets down below freezing, they can survive. ... It would slow their activity down, but it would not dampen their survivability."

Burden also said that mosquitoes lay winter-hardy eggs this time of year. The special eggs can withstand colder temperatures.

To avoid mosquitoes, limit your time outside when it is warm at dusk and dawn. And wear Deet.

