D.C.-bound Caddo GOP leader has coping tips for Trump critics

Caddo Republican Party Chairman Louis Avallone is headed to Washington, D.C. This will be the first presidential inauguration he will witness in person. (Source: KSLA News 12)

As many people prepare for the transfer of power Jan. 20, Americans are sharply split about whether President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will benefit the nation.

A new CNN/ORC poll shows Trump will have a 40 percent approval rating when he is sworn into office. That's significantly lower than for any other recent president.

Republicans aren't letting the poll numbers wither their stance.

"We are coming into his presidency with the highest level of unemployment, the highest level of those in poverty," said Louis Avallone, who chairs the Caddo Republican Party. "We have more people on food stamps than in any other time in our nation's history. Racial tensions are at what many consider to be their highest levels.

"It is not uncommon or it is not unexpected that folks who view Trump or any elected official with a great deal of suspicion."

Avallone also said he's not surprised at all by the skepticism ahead of Trump's inauguration.

"We've been promised hope. We've been promised change. And you look at the past 8 years, and it's not too much of a stretch for us to understand the frustration of the American voter."

More than two dozen members of Congress are actively speaking out against Trump.

But Avallone reminded people that the inauguration is much bigger than the man who will take the oath of office.

"The United States of America is one of the only countries for over 200 years now where we celebrate the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. And that is worth celebrating, that is worth honoring."

To Trump's critics, he advised: "Let your heart and your love for our country lead you and overcome your disappointment or frustration or, in some cases, your hatred of the man that will now occupy the Oval Office."

As Avallone prepares for his trip to our nation's capital, his outlook is positive on the country's future.

"I think Donald Trump will lead us and he will make America great again.

"But you know what? That's a misnomer. We the people will make America great again because we will see the promise."

As an elector, this will be Avallone's first inauguration he will witness in person.

The Caddo Democratic Party told KSLA News 12 that no one from the organization is heading up to attend the inauguration.

