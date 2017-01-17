Texas starting industrial development program in Bowie County

This screen grab from the TexAmericas Center website shows some of the available properties. (Source: texamericascenter.com)

A new program in Texas aims to change the look of vacant industrial areas to make them more appealing to prospective businesses.

And it's starting it in the ArkLaTex.

Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) officials say they began the Star Site program to gear up for what they hope will create an influx of job opportunities.

A plot of land at the TexAmericas Center in Bowie County will be the first property in the state to receive a prospective buyer transformation.

“It is not an easy process; it does take a lot of time," said Amy Swank, of the TEDC. "And there is a host of criteria that is required. And since this has met that criteria, what it shows is that this site is attractive to developers."

TexAmericas Center is a redevelopment authority Texas created to use former military property to help recruit businesses.

The center controls 12,000 acres of land formerly owned by Red River Army Depot and Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant in Hooks, Texas.

“The ideal business will use the entire footprint to be a large manufacturer or light manufacturer that will bring in good-paying jobs for this community,” said Scott Norton, executive director of TexAmericas Center. “There will be new jobs in the community that will allow people to earn a good wage so they can support themselves and their families"

There already is interest being shown in the site, he added.

“The community wins, people looking for jobs win and this entire region wins."

TexAmericas Center is not only the first but also the only industrial site in Texas to be designated as a STAR SITE.

TEDC began developing the qualification program in 2014 to provide a statewide inventory of industrial sites.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.