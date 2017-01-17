Hyundai GLOVIS advertising jobs at Shreveport facility

The first vehicles arrived in Shreveport by rail Jan. 3 with future shipments to arrive from South Korea and potentially from sites in the U.S. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Jobs now are being advertised by a company that is moving into the former General Motors plant in Caddo Parish.

The listing of positions available at Hyundai GLOVIS now includes a half dozen at the facility in west Shreveport.

The list can be sorted by location. It also can be pared down by searching for the word "Shreveport."

Hyundai GLOVIS announced its move to the former GM plant during a news conference Jan. 4.

The quality of jobs the company will bring also was a topic of discussion at the meeting Jan. 6.

The company has said the move will mean the creation of 150 direct jobs initially and more than 300 indirect jobs eventually.

A company official described the salaries to be paid to employees as "family-sustaining wages."

Scott Martinez, president of North Louisiana Economic Partnership, has said the jobs will come with an average annual salary of $31,760 plus benefits.

Hyundai GLOVIS Co. Ltd. is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in integrated logistics and distribution businesses, providing shipping and air freight logistics services. The company also is involved in equipment leasing, storage services and others.

