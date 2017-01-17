Man arrested for strangling estranged girlfriend in Caddo Parish

Donnie Miner, 42, arrested with second-degree kidnapping after reportedly forcing an ex-girlfriend and child into a silver lexis

A domestic call early Tuesday morning led Caddo Sheriff’s deputies to a woman who was reportedly strangled, punched, and thrown by her estranged boyfriend.

It happened just after 5 a.m. when deputies say they were called to Section 22 in Vivian.

According to Sheriff Steve Prator, when they arrived the victim who was staying with a friend, said 41-year-old Keith Bickham of Jefferson, Texas, knocked on the door of the residence, then busted in when she opened the door.

The woman said she was then thrown on the ground by Bickham, punched, and strangled.

According to Det. Chris Daniel, the woman managed to escape through a back door and run to a neighbor’s house for help. She was treated at the scene by Fire District 7.

Bickham was found unconscious and hanging by a rope from a tree branch on the property by authorities. He was subsequently taken by North Caddo EMS to University Health.

He is in unknown condition.

Once released, police say Bickham will be booked for domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

