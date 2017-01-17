Police continue search for 12-year-old Shreveport runaway

Shreveport police are actively searching for 12-year-old Jireyah Darnell after her family reported her as a runaway several days ago. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are still searching for a juvenile reported as a runaway almost 10 days ago.

On January 9, 2017, Shreveport Patrol officers say they were called to a home located in the 3000 block of Morningside Drive.

Relatives say 12-year-old Jireyah Darnell fled her home without permission and has not been seen or heard from since.

Authorities are urging anyone who may know where she is to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300.

Darnell was last seen wearing khakis pants, an orange t-shirt, and light blue shoes with long braids.

