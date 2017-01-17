Natchitoches police investigating Friday night shooting

After safely one man safely escaped from harm's way, Natchitoches police are investigating a shooting that could have ended much worse.

Police say it happened on Friday around 11:30 p.m.

Dontavious Foster called Natchitoches police after he was shot at while walking down Second Street.

Foster said the shots came from a white Ford Crown Victoria and a green SUV.

No one was harmed during this incident.

The Natchitoches Police Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NPD at (318) 352-8101 or (318) 238-3914.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.