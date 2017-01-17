Task force catches Bossier City shooting suspect in Shreveport

IN CUSTODY: Quincy Jackson, 30, of Shreveport, 1 count of attempted second-degree murder. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier City police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that sent one person to a hospital the afternoon of Jan. 17.

Quincy Jackson, 30, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 9:25 p.m. on 1 count of attempted second-degree murder.

He remains there pending his transfer to a Bossier lockup, authorities said.

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offender task force took Jackson into custody on a Bossier City warrant the evening of Jan. 17.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. just outside Cordova Court Apartments in the 900 block of Westgate Drive in Bossier City.

The wounded man, 38-year-old Shreveporter Patrick Franklin, was found in the 3000 block of Stafford Street after flagging down an off-duty Bossier City police officer who serves as a courtesy officer at the apartment complex, Bossier City police spokesman Mark Natale said.

Franklin was taken to University Health in Shreveport, where at last report he was listed in critical condition.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.