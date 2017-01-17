Police: Child accidentally shot toddler in head with pellet gun

A child is fighting for his life after being shot in the head with a pellet gun.

Shreveport police detectives say they are in the early stages of their investigation into what appears to have been an accidental shooting.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at a residence in the 600 block of Pickwick Place in Shreveport.

That's just east of Mansfield Road and just north of the Inner Loop Expressway

The 1-year-old was shot by another juvenile under the age of 10.

The toddler's wound is considered to be life-threatening, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

"Both children were present at the home with adults at the time of the incident," Hines said. "As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine how the child managed to access the gun."

The wounded child was taken to Willis-Knighton South in Shreveport.

No charge will be filed because a child under age 10 cannot be charged with a crime, Hines said.

