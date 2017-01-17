Soggy conditions for the next few days

We're in for a wet few days across the ArkLaTex, as an unsettled weather pattern has a firm hold over the region. Rain and showers have dominated the day for many areas south of I-20 Tuesday. As we head into the evening hours, expect to see more widespread, and at times heavy rain begin in East Texas and gradually shift west. Wednesday will be soggy for most of the region with rain continuing through Thursday.

Here's a look at FutureTrack over the next 24 hours:

Tuesday 7pm:

Wednesday 3am:

Wednesday 8am:

Wednesday 7pm:

We could see additional amounts of 1" for areas north of I-30. Another 1-2" for areas sandwiched between the I-30 and I-20 corridors, and 2-4" for areas south of I-20 through Thursday evening. Localized flash flooding could become an issue, especially for low lying and flood prone areas.

We'll catch some clearing, and even peeks of sunshine on Friday, but don't put away those umbrellas just yet. More rain and some storms will arrive just in time to start the weekend.

