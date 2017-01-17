Shreveport police release images of suspected bank robber

Shreveport police are investigating after a man with a note demanding money robbed the Chase bank in the 100 block of Freestate Blvd. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Police are looking for this man who robbed a Chase bank in Shreveport Tuesday morning. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have released surveillance images of the man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Chase bank in the 100 block of Freestate Boulevard.

The bank teller told police a man walked up to the window with a note indicating he was armed and demanding money, but the teller never saw a gun.

The man got away with an unknown amount of money. He was last seen getting into a silver or gray sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

The bank robber is described as being at 5'10 to 6 feet tall with a medium build wearing a dark colored hoodie and a Dallas Cowboys hat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.