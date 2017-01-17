3 injured in wreck on Texas Highway 59

Crews are on the scene after a three-vehicle wreck on Highway 59has sent three people to the hospital.

The intersection is blocked at this time.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. this morning at the intersection of S. Kings Highway and Highway 59, just south of Texarkana, Texas.

Involved in the accident was a pickup truck, a car and an 18-wheeler pulling a flatbed trailer.

The trailer was not loaded at the time.

Police say injuries are non-life-threatening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the wreck.

