Warrant issued for suspect in weekend shooting of Shreveport teen

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Authorities say 3 people were walking on Birch Drive when someone in a passing car, possibly a red Chevrolet Cobalt, opened fire on them. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have named a suspect in connection with a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say 17-year-old Avontae Guiden is wanted in connection the shooting of 18-year-old Tarickeous Savannah. A warrant has been issued for Guiden, charging him with a single count of attempted first-degree murder.

Savannah was shot around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday while walking with others along the 2800 block of Birch Avenue, in southwest Shreveport, reportedly by someone in a passing vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was a red Chevrolet Cobalt or Honda.

He was shot twice in the upper body and rushed to University Health, where he was last reported as being in critical condition.

Bond has been set for Guiden at $250,000.

Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.