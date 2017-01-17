Warrant issued for suspect in weekend shooting of Shreveport teen

The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Police dashcam video has shed new light on a controversial traffic stop that unfolded along I-95 in March.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.More >>
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.More >>
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.More >>
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is “difficult to confirm if it was a shark.”More >>
