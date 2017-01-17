Suspect in Mother's Day double murder to appear in court - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Suspect in Mother's Day double murder to appear in court

The suspect arrested in the 2014 double murder of two Bossier City women is expected to appear in court Tuesday for a status hearing.

Brandon Butler, 28 was indicted by a Bossier Parish grand jury on July 7, 2014 on 2-counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 26-year-old Karyl Cox and 24-year-old Jacqueline Beadle.

According to court records, The women were found shot to death inside their Bragg Street home on Mother's Day, May 11, 2014.

Butler reportedly went to their memorial service before skipping town. He was later captured in Bogalusa, La.

Butler's attorney has been notified that the Bossier D-A plans to seek the death penalty in this case.

