Suspect in Mother's Day double murder to appear in court

The man arrested early Saturday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Bossier City last weekend was arrested on a drug charge and released just two days after the murders.

A lab mix who has been at the Bossier City Animal Shelter ever since his owners were murdered on Mother's Day has now found a new home, and a family full of familiar faces.

Joanna Hanson adopted Rip, whose real name is Trunk.

Dog of murdered women finds new home with familiar faces

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the murders of two women in Bossier City last weekend.26-year-old Brandan Santrell Butler of Bossier City was taken into custody shortly after

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Brandan Butler, the man accused in the Mother's Day double murder of 2 Bossier City women.

The suspect arrested in the 2014 double murder of two Bossier City women is expected to appear in court Tuesday for a status hearing.

Brandon Butler, 28 was indicted by a Bossier Parish grand jury on July 7, 2014 on 2-counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 26-year-old Karyl Cox and 24-year-old Jacqueline Beadle.

According to court records, The women were found shot to death inside their Bragg Street home on Mother's Day, May 11, 2014.

Butler reportedly went to their memorial service before skipping town. He was later captured in Bogalusa, La.

Butler's attorney has been notified that the Bossier D-A plans to seek the death penalty in this case.

