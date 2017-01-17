HEALTH ALERT: Philadelphia Center looking to provide anti-HIV medicine

Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP pill is a way for people who do not have HIV but who are at a risk of getting it to prevent HIV infection by taking a pill every day. (Source: Jacob Bradford/ KSLA News 12)

The Philadelphia Center in Shreveport is looking to bring the rate of new HIV cases down. They plan on bringing more attention to an anti-HIV medication and are working to bring it to people at no charge.

"In my case, I haven't paid a penny out of pocket for my medication. It's a very expensive medication retail. But, there are many many programs out there for our clients that we can get them on," said Chip Eakins the Advocacy Coordinator for the Philadelphia Center.

The Philadelphia Center is located at 2020 Centenary Blvd in Shreveport. Click here to visit the center's website to learn more and fill out a form to be contacted by The Philadelphia Center to schedule an appointment to talk about getting the drug.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, is a way for people who do not have HIV but who are at a risk of getting it to prevent an HIV infection by taking the pill every day.

When someone is exposed to HIV through sex or injection drug use, the medicines work to keep the virus from establishing a permanent infection.

When taken consistently, PrEP has been shown to reduce the risk of HIV infection in people who are at high risk by up to 92%. PrEP is much less effective if it is not taken consistently.

This medication only protects people against HIV, not other sexually transmitted diseases.

Side effects include headaches and nausea.

Louisiana has very high HIV rates when compared to other states that have the same percentage.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.