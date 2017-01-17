Man shows up to hospital after apartment shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital saying he was at Northside Villa apartments. (Source: Jacob Bradford/ KSLA News 12)

A man is recovering after he was shot at a Shreveport apartment complex Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block North Market Street.

Police report the victim showed up to Willis Knighton Bossier with an apparent gunshot wound. He told police he was visiting the complex when shots were fired at him.

While trying to leave the apartment complex, the victim reportedly hit two parked cars. It is unclear if he hit them with a vehicle or if he hit them with bullets.

Police report two apartment units were hit by gunfire.

The victim has not been identified but he's expected to be ok.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

