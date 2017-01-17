Krewe of Harambee rolls through downtown Shreveport

Many people turned out in the rain for the Krewe of Harambee parade early the afternoon of Jan. 16.

Marching bands and floats made their way through downtown Shreveport in the annual procession designed to celebrate the legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a national icon for civil rights and social justice.

The word harambee is Swahili for "Let's pull together."

Also this Mardi Gras season, KSLA News 12 is proud to once again team up with the Krewe of Gemini to broadcast its parade live.



That procession will roll Feb. 25.

This year's theme is "Gemini Salutes America."

KSLA News 12 will stream the Krewe of Gemini parade live for you.

So you'll be able to join us at the parade or watch it live at home or on your mobile device using the KSLA News 12 app.

