Man wanted for questioning about Florien carwash burglary

Sabine Parish authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man in connection with the burgarly of a carwash.

The break-in happened at 2:15 a.m. Jan. 14 at a carwash in Florien.

Authorities released images from surveillance cameras Jan. 16 in hopes someone might recognize the man.

They say he's wanted for questioning.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to call the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 256-9241 or the Florien Police Department at (318) 586-7295.

