Animal advocates push for more change at Caddo shelter

ArkLaTex animal advocates again have had enough with what they believe is mistreatment of animals at the Caddo animal shelter.

This evening, 50 to 60 of them plus local and state leaders sat down to brainstorm ways to improve conditions there.

Complaints about the animal shelter seemed to die down after years of controversy led to the resignation of Animal Services director Everett Harris at the end of 2015.

Now the animal shelter is back in the spotlight.

Photographs that have been circulating on social media show emaciated and injured animals reportedly picked up from the Caddo shelter.

And animal advocates believe the facility again is not being run correctly. "There are a lot of people who have been coming to us and say this is what is happening," said animal advocate Susan Fant Votaw.

When KSLA News 12 reached out to Caddo leaders about the allegations about conditions at the animal shelter, they said that they are aware of the complaints and that their staffers work to ensure all animals receive humane care.

That's why POLA Foundation organized a meeting with Caddo commissioners and a Shreveport councilman to discuss what needs to be done.



"We'll never have 100 percent satisfaction, but we are going to do our best as commissioners and the administrators to do the best we can," said Commissioner Mike Middleton, who chairs the parish's animal services committee.

Organizers say the purpose of the meeting was not to protest the shelter but rather to brainstorm ways to help it for the sake of the animals.

"What can we do to help to help you? And what can you do to make it better?" Susan Fant Votaw asked.

Those at the gathering asked questions of parish leaders and discussed what they think the animal shelter is doing wrong.

They also talked about their efforts.

And one thing everyone agreed on is that the animal advocates need to work as a more unified group. One participant suggested that the animal advocates form their own committee to deal with issues at the shelter.

"It's going to take a lot of people to make sure this change takes place," Susan Crump said.

The animal advocates hope that, with their help, conditions at the shelter ultimately will improve.

Pawlotics of Louisiana (POLA) Foundation's Facebook page says it is a Shreveport-based nonprofit formed in late 2016 to provide medical care to stray and abandoned dogs and otherwise unadoptable companion animals that need medical care and support to live.

