Shreveport sees big turnout for MLK Jr. day of service events

Nearly 50 Shreveport municipal employees volunteered for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport on the Martin Luther King Jr. day of service Jan. 16. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA News 12)

The nation honored the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a national day of service Jan. 16.

As President Obama encouraged Americans to take part in a service project, many people in Shreveport answered the call.

"What we're going to do is we're going to make sure that a shut-in senior citizen is going to have food on their table," said Gene Haynes, of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Haynes was giving a quick briefing the morning of Jan. 16 to some of the nearly 50 City of Shreveport employee volunteers who came out to do their part on the day of service.

The volunteers included recruits with the Shreveport Fire Department academy.

"It's very fun. Like, we're all bonding right now," recruit Nesha Walker said.

The task for the volunteers was two-fold. First, they packed boxes to help senior citizens. That was completed by the first group. Then the second group of volunteers helped combine food backpack kits for local youths.

The backpacks are "... designed to ensure that kids who have been identified as not getting any food whatsoever over the weekend are able to take home a 7- to 10-pound bag of kid-friendly food on a Friday afternoon in a backpack," Haynes explained.

The volunteers boxed up more than 11,000 pounds of food and worked a combined 130 man-hours in service to the food bank, he said.

The second day of service event in Shreveport took place at the Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association building in Shreveport.

A hundred or so senior citizens were treated to King's favorite meal of fried chicken, black-eyed peas, collard greens, candied yams and peach cobbler.

Senior citizens are given the meal every year because of an unintended consequence of holidays like Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Their regular food deliveries are disrupted.

"Some of these seniors who, many of them probably served me when I was a child, you know, they want these things a particular way," said Andrew Randall, the cook for the event. "So we were grateful to be able.

"Looks like everyone enjoyed what we had."

