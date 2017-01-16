Fire damages 2 houses, 1 more heavily, in Texarkana, AR

Fire damaged 2 houses the evening of Jan. 16 in Texarkana, Ark. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Fire damaged 2 houses the evening of Jan. 16 in Texarkana, Ark.

Now fire officials are trying to determine what sparked it.

Flames broke about 5:50 p.m. at a residence in the 1200 block of Ash Street.

That's near the intersection with East 12th Street.

The fire damaged that single-story, wood-frame structure.

Heat from the flames also damaged the exterior of the single-story, wood-frame house next door.

No injuries were reported.

