Fire damages 2 houses, 1 more heavily, in Texarkana, AR

She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Emergency crews responded to the scene of two 18-wheelers on fire on I-10 E near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
Emergency crews responded to the scene of two 18-wheelers on fire on I-10 E near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.More >>
Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.More >>
One person is confirmed dead after a boat went over the spillway at Lake Palestine.More >>
One person is confirmed dead after a boat went over the spillway at Lake Palestine.More >>