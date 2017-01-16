Doyline mayor accused of abusing his wife

A bill named for the DeSoto Parish woman killed by her estranged husband has passed the Louisiana legislature, less than a month after her death.

Gwen's Law: Jindal signs bill into law named for domestic violence victim

ARRESTED: Gary Thomas Carter, 50, of the 600 block of Pilgrim Rest Road in Doyline, 1 count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation. (Source: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center)

The mayor of a Webster Parish village is accused of abusing his wife.

Doyline Mayor Gary Thomas Carter is being held in Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on 1 count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation, booking records show.

The 50-year-old Doyline resident was booked into the lockup at 5:32 a.m. Jan. 15, authorities said.

Carter remained in Bayou Dorcheat Correctional the afternoon of Jan. 16.

Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton said the case falls under Gwen's Law and, as a consequence, Carter must face a judge before he can be released from jail.

The judge also might require Carter to wear monitoring device as a condition of his release, the sheriff added.

The case is being investigated by Sexton's office.

Louisiana's public officials database says Carter, of the 600 block of Pilgrim Rest Road, began his term as the village's mayor Jan. 1, 2015. That term expires Dec. 31, 2018.

His Facebook page indicates he and his wife, Tammy, just celebrated their 31st anniversary.

