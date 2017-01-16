Benton Middle School students head to Washington to witness history

Students from Benton Middle School left early Monday morning for a week-long trip to Washington D.C. to learn about government and politics and see the inauguration Donald Trump on Friday.

The 12 students, sixth through eighth grade, departed Shreveport Regional Airport headed for the nation's capitol with excitement and anticipation.

"I'm looking forward to being in Washington D.C. during the presidential inauguration and being a part of history. Seeing history take place before us. And all of the workshops that we'll be doing, which is going to combine American History, politics, and government. So, I'm looking forward to that and explore my passion for it," said eighth-grader Isabella Arsenault.

Parents and Bossier school officials held a send-off for the students Monday morning at the airport terminal.

"She didn't really get excited and pumped until about three days ago, until we actually started packing and talking to media, and just going through with her what she's going to experience. So, then she really got stoked about it," said parent Shelly Malone.

While there, the students also will take part in mock debates, learn about the making of a bill and more.

The students held bake sales, car washes and more for 8 months to raise the money for the trip, which was organized by the Close Up Foundation and costs about $2,600 a student.



The students will be sending photos, videos and impressions on the Bossier Schools Facebook page all week.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.