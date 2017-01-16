MLK Day of Service celebrated in Shreveport

The City of Shreveport will celebrate the holiday by partnering with Centenary College located at 2911 Centenary Blvd, for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. (Source: KSLA News 12)

For many throughout the country, Martin Luther King Day is about more than just honoring his life and legacy, it is about putting his words of service into action.

The day will start with a brief ceremony at Centenary. Afterward, city employees will head to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to volunteer.

The city is asking anyone who would like to participate in the MLK Day of Service to join forces with family members, friends, or a local organization to give back.

