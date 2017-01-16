Juvenile in stable condition after accidental shooting in Shreveport

Authorities say a young girl is recovering she was accidentally shot in the foot overnight in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities say a young girl is recovering after she was accidentally shot in the foot Sunday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in the 7100 block of West Canal Boulevard.

Shreveport police say four juvenile males were playing with a gun when the incident occurred.

The victim was taken to University Health Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

The identities of the juveniles have not been released.

Shreveport police are currently investigating the incident.

