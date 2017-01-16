Shreveporter gets 11+ years in jail on drug, firearms charges

A Shreveport man convicted of drug and firearms charges must serve 11 years and 3 months in federal prison, a judge recently decided.

Paul Matthew Garza, 35, was sentenced Jan. 12 by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. in Shreveport.

Garza pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to 1 count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

His arrest stemmed from a traffic stop May 25, 2016, in Caddo Parish near the Louisiana-Texas line.

A search of Garza's vehicle turned up 408 grams of methamphetamine and 142.73 grams of Xanax bars, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Louisiana.

DEA agents and Caddo sheriff's deputies found more methamphetamine and Xanax plus a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic handgun, digital scales and $17,400 in his home.

After getting out of prison, Garza must serve 5 years on federal supervised release.

