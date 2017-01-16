Late-night fire heavily damages structure in Natchitoches Parish

A blaze late Jan. 15 heavily damaged a structure in the 200 block of Monroe Drive near Natchitoches, the Natchitoches sheriff's office reports. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of a fast-moving fire that destroyed a structure late Sunday night.

Natchitoches Parish Fire District 6 firefighters and Natchitoches sheriff's deputies were called out to the 200 block of Monroe Drive on the outskirts of Natchitoches around 11 p.m. Sunday, the Natchitoches sheriff's office reports.

The Natchitoches Sheriff’s department posted about the fire on their Facebook page.

Pictures of the blaze show heavy flames and smoke erupting from the structure.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.