Child pornographer gets 5 years in federal prison

SENTENCED: Ronald Wilson, 54, of Shreveport, convicted of 1 count of possession of child pornography, sentenced to 5 years in federal prison. (Source: Caddo Correctional Center)

A Shreveport man who nearly 2 years ago was arrested on 500 counts of possession of child pornography must spend 5 years in federal prison.

That's the sentence recently ordered for 54-year-old Ronald Wilson by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. in U.S. District Court in Shreveport, according a statement released Jan. 13 by the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Louisiana.

Wilson also must register as a sex offender and, after getting out of prison, serve five years on federal supervised release.

He is one of 2 brothers arrested March 18, 2015, after cyber crime investigators reportedly found hundreds of pornographic files and printed images depicting children from a residence in the 1100 block of Georgia Street in Shreveport.

Among the items law enforcement officers seized were 19 pornographic videos of children stored on several electronic devices in Wilson's bedroom.

Wilson was charged with 500 counts of possession child pornography.

He pleaded guilty April 14, 2016, to 1 count of possession of child pornography and was sentenced Jan. 9.

Wilson's younger brother Richard Wilson, who at the time of the raid was 51 years old, was charged with 31 counts of possession and 6 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

