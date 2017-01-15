Stormy M.L.K. Jr. Day

So far, the weather this holiday weekend has been pretty quiet. However, that is about to change on Monday. Showers and storms are likely on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Even though showers are likely, it's not going to be a complete washout. It's not going to be raining everywhere all day.

The upper-level storm system that is moving through Texas Sunday evening will push a cold front our way on Monday. This front is going to linger around the ArkLaTex for a few days and be the focal point for showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. The upper-level storm system and cold front have already produced widespread showers and storms across parts of Texas and Oklahoma. They have even prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Tornado Watch.

Showers and storms could move into parts of East Texas as early as tonight. Expect showers and storms to increase in coverage throughout the day and slowly march eastward. Below is a picture of our FutureTrack at 3:00 p.m. Monday. Places along and ahead the front will have the best rain chances Monday afternoon and evening. This will mostly be the I-20 corridor and places to the south.

There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather on Monday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. This is the lowest risk level. Overall, the threat of severe weather does look rather low. The best lift in the atmosphere will be north of the area tomorrow and there won't be a ton of fuel for these showers and storms to work with. However, a strong storm or two still can't be ruled out. The strongest storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain and a lot of dangerous lightning. If we get showers and storms to move over each tomorrow, then localized flooding could be a concern.

Make sure to remain weather aware if you plan to be outside during the day on Monday. Even if a storm is not severe, you should still seek shelter. Remember, if thunder roars, go indoors. You can stay weather aware anywhere with the StormTracker 12 Weather App.

