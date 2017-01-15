Man fighting for his life after being shot on Shreveport street

Authorities say 3 people were walking on Birch Drive when someone in a passing car, possibly a red Chevrolet Cobalt, opened fire on them. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Jan. 15 on Birch Drive near Normandie Drive that sent a man to a hospital in very critical condition. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A young man is fighting for his life after being shot while walking down a Shreveport street, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 4:26 p.m. Jan. 15 in the vicinity of Birch at Normandie drives, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That's just east of Mansfield Road in southwest Shreveport.

The man and 2 other individuals age 18 or younger were walking along the 2800 block of Birch Drive when someone in a passing vehicle began firing a gun at them, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The gunfire struck the man at least twice in his upper body.

He has been taken to University Health for treatment.

"His condition at the last check was very critical," Hines said. "So we are praying that he pulls through."

The car, described as being red and possibly a Chevrolet Cobalt, drove away after the shooting.

"We have not been able to locate the driver or passenger inside that vehicle," Hines said.

Authorities said they have no information about the shooter.

The names of the wounded man and his companions are being withheld pending further identification, Hines said.

Three police units, down from 10 earlier, remain on the scene.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.