Witness describes chaos at LA Boardwalk after gunfire nearby

"I know that I'm probably never going to come back unless I have like an adult with me or I am an adult myself," said Kayla Shamburger, 16. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Gunshots were fired the evening of Jan. 14 outside the Housing Authority of Bossier City maintenance department building on East 1st Street. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The sound of gunfire near Louisiana Boardwalk led to a large police response and chaos and confusion among some patrons, a witness says.

Five shots were fired outside the Housing Authority of Bossier City maintenance building right across the street from the Bossier City shopping center, authorities said.

The gunfire might have stemmed from a dispute involving two groups of people that erupted at Louisiana Boardwalk before they left the shopping center, police said.

Neither a shooter nor any shooting victim could be found at the scene. Police say an investigation is underway.

The shots were fired just before 10 p.m. as Louisiana Boardwalk was about to close for the night.

"I turned and I ran and I ran inside Earthbound," recalled 16-year-old Kayla Shamburger

Soon came what she and others who were hiding in the store thought was the all-clear signal.

So they began to leave.

"And the lady that works at Earthbound told us, 'No, he has a gun! He's walking over here!'" Shamburger added.

That scare turned out to be a false alarm.

But Shamburger said she never will forget what she was thinking at the time.

"The last thing I said to my parents. If I was going to see them again."

Bossier City police always have had and always will have a strong presence at Louisiana Boardwalk because there are publicly owned areas in the shopping center, said Ashley Roe Davis, Louisiana Boardwalk marketing manager. That presence is heightened on weekends, she added.

Nonetheless, Shamburger said, "I know that I'm probably never going to come back unless I have like an adult with me or I am an adult myself."

Michael Shamburger said he doesn't blame his daughter for feeling that way.

He himself worries. "Yeah. I'm going to think twice about having her go anywhere."

Holding pictures taken inside a Louisiana Boardwalk photo booth, Kayla Shamburger said she'll try to focus more on all the fun from that night instead of just the panic and chaos at the end.

