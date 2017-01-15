Man found in river tentatively ID'd as missing Shreveporter

Detectives say there is nothing that overtly indicates Eric Wing may have fallen victim to foul play. At the same time, they are concerned about the 41-year-old Shreveport man's well-being and want to ensure he's safe.

MISSING: Eric Wing, 41, of the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road in Shreveport. He stands about 5'9" tall, weighs about 155 pounds and last was seen wearing a dark shirt, a white beaded necklace, blue jeans and brown work boots. (Source: Shreveport police)

Fishermen found a body around 11 a.m. Sunday about one mile south of the marina on the Red River. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A friend of 41-year-old Eric Allen Wing, of the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road, told Shreveport police that Wing last was seen leaving his apartment sometime Dec. 24. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Authorities tentatively have identified a missing Shreveport man as the person whose body fishermen found Jan. 15 in Red River. (Source: Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier sheriff's office)

Authorities believe a missing Shreveport man is the person whose body was found the morning of Jan. 15 in Red River.

They tentatively have identified him as 41-year-old Eric Allen Wing, the Bossier sheriff's office reports.

A friend Wing told Shreveport police that Wing last was seen leaving his apartment in 1000 block of Quail Creek Road sometime Dec. 24. Wing called his girlfriend the next day and was reported missing Dec. 26.

Bossier sheriff’s detectives notified Wing’s next of kin the afternoon of Jan. 15.

Fishermen found the body about 11 a.m Jan. 15 about a mile south of Red River South Marina in Bossier Parish, Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

Marine patrol personnel recovered the man's body about noon.

An autopsy is being performed to determine whether foul play was a factor in the man's death.

The Bossier Parish coroner’s office said the body might have been in the water for a couple weeks.

That office is working to confirm the man's identification and the cause of his death, Davis said.

