Family loses house, 2 pets in fire in Shreveport

Heavy flames were coming from the living room of the single-story house when fire crews arrived. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

The homeowner and her 5 children were at a church nearby when fire heavily damaged their house. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Fire crews are trying to determine what sparked a blaze that nearly destroyed a house and killed two pets Sunday morning in Shreveport. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that nearly destroyed a house and killed two pets Sunday morning in Shreveport.

Firefighters who were called to the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the living room of the single-story structure, battalion Chief Bob DeBusk said.

It took fire crews about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The homeowner and her 5 children were at a church nearby at the time of the fire, Fire Department spokesman Fred Sanders said.

Two family pets that were in the home died.

The American Red Cross is working closely with the family to provide temporary housing and other personal assistance.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.